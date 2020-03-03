Four Tet Shares Blissful New Song "4T Recordings," 'Sixteen Oceans' Release Date

Four Tet is dropping his new album next week.

PR Photo

Four Tet has revealed the exact release date for his upcoming album Sixteen Oceans. To help push that, he has also released a blissful new song “4T Recordings.”

This is not the third song released from Sixteen Oceans, which will be released next Friday, March 13.

Get ready for the full album finally next week and listen to “4T Recordings” that feels right at home at the end of the album.