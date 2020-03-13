Record Store Day 2020 Postponed Until June Due To Coronavirus

Leeds City Council

Record Store Day has been postponed because of the novel Coronavirus COVID-19. In a statement this morning, Record Store Day said that it is being moved to June 20.

“RSD is worldwide and celebrates a record store's place in their community. As good citizens of those communities we want everyone to be safe, healthy and feel comfortable coming to the party,” said the statement online. “Record Store Day 2020 is moving to June 20.”

Record Store Day was slated to take place April 18. See the full list of exclusives here.

Now is your chance to listen to some older records and come up with a comprehensive list of what you want to buy. Remember, buying vinyl online and at independent record shops is a great way to support the music business going through this very hard time. See other ways to support the business here.

Stay tuned as this continues to develop around the world, putting most gatherings and events on hold for the time being.