Roger & Brian Eno Release New Joint Ambient Album 'Mixing Colours'

Two ambient titans come together on an album we sorely need right now.

Deutsche Grammophon

Roger Eno and Brian Eno have released their joint-album Mixing Colours. This is the first time that the ambient powerhouse brothers have released a full on project together, though they have done some occasional collaborations over the years.

The album took 15 years to make and wasn’t anything they originally set out to create. It just happened organically over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“I’d wake up, go straight upstairs, put my equipment on and improvise, then I sent things to Brian that I thought he might be interested in,” Roger says in a press release. “The idea for a full album emerged as the number of pieces kept increasing and the results kept being interesting. It’s something that neither of us could have arrived at alone.”

The album is calming and soothing, so much so that some of the tracks may lull you to sleep. It is built around gentle piano compositions, but also soft organ on “Obsidian” or some strings as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“With classical instruments, the clarinet represents a little island of sound, the viola another, and the grand piano yet another. Each instrument is a finite set of sonic possibilities, one island in the limitless ocean of all the possible sounds that you could make,” explains Brian Eno. “What’s happened with electronics is that all the spaces in between those islands are being explored, yielding new sounds that have never previously existed. It has been a huge pleasure for me to explore that ocean with Roger’s unique compositions.”

The full album is out now, so spend the next hour and 15 minutes indoors, reading a book or just relaxing to Mixing Colours. Stream the album below and get a copy here.