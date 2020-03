Music database, Viberate tracks over 5,000 festivals around the world and now has launched a website Sick Festivals to see which have been postponed or cancelled due to Coronavirus, COVID-19. As of this writing, 68 have been canceled and 89 have been postponed.

That number will rise as we get further into the spring and more events have to cancel or postpone.

At Magnetic, we are also tracking cancellations, postponements and the wider impact on music in a running post.