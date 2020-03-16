Coronavirus Updates: Impact On Music Business With Festival, Venue Closures, Government Caps
With this post, we will try and keep track of all of the music related Coronavirus COVID-19 announcements, including postponements, cancelations, closures and government caps on crowd size and more. It likely won’t be totally complete given how much there is out there and since some countries, states and cities are shutting down virtually everything, there is no need to list them all. This list will grow as more festivals are forced to cancel. Stay safe, wash your hands and practice social distancing. Now you can finally get caught up on peak TV.
See how you can support artists in this time of crisis.
Festivals:
Ultra Music Festival
Time Warp
Coachella (postponed to 10/9-11 & 10/16-18)
Stagecoach (postponed to 10/23-25)
Treefort (postponed to 9/23-9/27)
Miami Music Week
Get Lucky Festival
Beyond Wonderland (postponed to June 14-15)
Buku (Postponed to Labor Day)
Deja Voom
Download Festival
Anjunabeats Elevation
Lightning In A Bottle
Vivid
Rewire
Listen! Festival
Rampage Belgium
Something In The Water
Conferences / Awards Shows
Winter Music Conference
SXSW
Juno Awards
Record Store Day (moved to June 20)
Ableton Loop
Government Caps:
USA:
New York bans all gatherings over 500 people (3/12), then closes all restaurants (Except for takeout) & bars on 3/17
Miami bans all gatherings over 250 for 30 days (3/12)
Oregon Bans All Gatherings over 250
California bans all gatherings over 250
Utah cap on gatherings of 100 for two weeks starting March 16
LA cap on all events of 50 or more on government property, closing bars, nightclubs, restaurants (except for takeout)
Colorado cap at 50
Massachusetts bans gatherings of 50 or more
Ohio, Washington State, Puerto Rico, Massachusetts closing bars, restaurants (can do takeout)
CDC recommends banning gatherings of more than 50 for more than eight weeks
World:
Belgium shutting down all venues
Portugal shutting down all venues
Scotland, Netherlands, Ireland banning 500 or more gatherings
France shut down all venues
British government potentially banning mass gatherings
Spain state of emergency for 30 days on 3/15
Finland bans gatherings of over 500
Venues:
Brooklyn / New York:
House of Yes
Knockdown Center
Avant Gardner
BASEMENT
Good Room
Public Records
Bossa Nova Civic Club
Nowadays
Berlin:
Berghain (postponed until April 20)
Tresor
Ohm
Wilde Renate
Kater Blau
All bars, clubs, pubs closed until April 20
Pittsburgh:
Hot Mass
Detroit:
Marble Bar
Washington DC:
U street Music Hall (Closed until March 31)
London:
London Warehouse
California:
El Rey Theatre
Fonda Theatre
Microsoft Theater
Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall
The Novo
Fox Theatre Ponoma
Frost Amphitheater
Great American Music Hall
Slim’s
Social Hall
The Warfield
Santa Barbara Bowl
The Regency Ballroom
The Roxy Theater
Other / Business:
NTS Radio closing studios worldwide
Live Nation / AEG pausing large tours
Travel Restrictions:
Europe / UK cannot travel to USA
Germany implements controls from Austria, Denmark, France, Luxembourg and Switzerland
Czech Republic, Cyprus, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia closing borders
When looking for more general information about this virus, please go to trusted agencies like the CDC or major newspapers for answers. Don’t just rely on a music website. If you think you have symptoms, isolate yourself and contact local health officials.