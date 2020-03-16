Coronavirus Updates: Impact On Music Business With Festival, Venue Closures, Government Caps

With this post, we will try and keep track of all of the music related Coronavirus COVID-19 announcements, including postponements, cancelations, closures and government caps on crowd size and more. It likely won’t be totally complete given how much there is out there and since some countries, states and cities are shutting down virtually everything, there is no need to list them all. This list will grow as more festivals are forced to cancel. Stay safe, wash your hands and practice social distancing. Now you can finally get caught up on peak TV.

See how you can support artists in this time of crisis.

Festivals:

Ultra Music Festival

Time Warp

Coachella (postponed to 10/9-11 & 10/16-18)

Stagecoach (postponed to 10/23-25)

Treefort (postponed to 9/23-9/27)

Miami Music Week

Get Lucky Festival

Beyond Wonderland (postponed to June 14-15)

Buku (Postponed to Labor Day)

Deja Voom

Download Festival

Anjunabeats Elevation

Lightning In A Bottle

Vivid

Rewire

Listen! Festival

Rampage Belgium

Something In The Water

Conferences / Awards Shows

Winter Music Conference

SXSW

Juno Awards

Record Store Day (moved to June 20)

Ableton Loop

Government Caps:

USA:

New York bans all gatherings over 500 people (3/12), then closes all restaurants (Except for takeout) & bars on 3/17

Miami bans all gatherings over 250 for 30 days (3/12)

Oregon Bans All Gatherings over 250

California bans all gatherings over 250

Utah cap on gatherings of 100 for two weeks starting March 16

LA cap on all events of 50 or more on government property, closing bars, nightclubs, restaurants (except for takeout)

Colorado cap at 50

Massachusetts bans gatherings of 50 or more

Ohio, Washington State, Puerto Rico, Massachusetts closing bars, restaurants (can do takeout)

CDC recommends banning gatherings of more than 50 for more than eight weeks

World:

Belgium shutting down all venues

Portugal shutting down all venues

Scotland, Netherlands, Ireland banning 500 or more gatherings

France shut down all venues

British government potentially banning mass gatherings

Spain state of emergency for 30 days on 3/15

Finland bans gatherings of over 500

Venues:

Brooklyn / New York:

House of Yes

Knockdown Center

Avant Gardner

BASEMENT

Good Room

Public Records

Bossa Nova Civic Club

Nowadays

Berlin:

Berghain (postponed until April 20)

Tresor

Ohm

Wilde Renate

Kater Blau

All bars, clubs, pubs closed until April 20

Pittsburgh:

Hot Mass

Detroit:

Marble Bar

Washington DC:

U street Music Hall (Closed until March 31)

London:

London Warehouse

California:

El Rey Theatre

Fonda Theatre

Microsoft Theater

Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall

The Novo

Fox Theatre Ponoma

Frost Amphitheater

Great American Music Hall

Slim’s

Social Hall

The Warfield

Santa Barbara Bowl

The Regency Ballroom

The Roxy Theater

Other / Business:

NTS Radio closing studios worldwide

Live Nation / AEG pausing large tours

Travel Restrictions:

Europe / UK cannot travel to USA

Germany implements controls from Austria, Denmark, France, Luxembourg and Switzerland

Czech Republic, Cyprus, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia closing borders

When looking for more general information about this virus, please go to trusted agencies like the CDC or major newspapers for answers. Don’t just rely on a music website. If you think you have symptoms, isolate yourself and contact local health officials.