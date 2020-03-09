Winter Music Conference 2020 Postponed Over Coronavirus Fears

Nik Koenig

Following the lead of Ultra Music Festival, Winter Music Conference 2020 will be postponed over fears of the Coronavirus, COVID-19. In a statement today, the conference said that this was as a result of Florida’s declaration of a public health emergency and CDC guidance.

“Due to the Florida Governor’s declaration of a public health emergency and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s Interim Guidance for COVID-19, the 35th edition of Winter Music Conference, originally scheduled for March 16 – 19, 2020, will be rescheduled," says the conference in a statement.

"After spending the past ten months preparing for the event with our team, panelists and event partners, we are profoundly disappointed, however, there is nothing more important than the health, safety and physical well-being of our attendees and employees.

If you are a current badge holder, please stand by for direct communication with further updates.”

Stay tuned for updates for those who are badge holders.