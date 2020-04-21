Bandcamp Giving 100% Of Sale Proceeds To Artists, Labels On May 1

Kevin Knapp

Bandcamp is waiving their typical fee on all sales on May 1. That means that all sales on May 1 will go directly to artists and their labels. Bandcamp takes a 15% fee of each digital sale and 10% of each merchandise purchase.

This sounds familiar because they did this on March 20 in response to the rising financial impact of the Coronavirus COVID-19. Over the course of the day, nearly 800,000 items were sold, totaling $4.3 million in sales. Many labels waived their typical fee on the sales as well.