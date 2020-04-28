Daft Punk Apparently Aren't Scoring Dario Argento Film 'Dark Glasses'

Earlier this week, the internet thought they had a live one with a new Daft Punk rumor that seemed to have some real legs. Italian filmmaker Dario Argento in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica said that Daft Punk had reached out to him to score his new film Dark Glasses (Occhiali Neri). Maybe (probably) it was a translation error, or somebody misread the emails, but that is not what has happened. According to the producers of the film, Conchita Airoldi at Rome-based Urania Pictures and Brahim Chioua at Paris-based Getaway Pictures, Daft Punk scoring the film is not a done deal, but rather a desire by the director.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“Urania Pictures and Getaway Films, producers of Dario Argento’s Dark Glasses, wish to react to the rumors currently circulating, following an interview in La Repubblica in which Argento stated that Daft Punk were to compose the soundtrack of his new movie,” they said via Screendaily.

“This statement reflects Argento’s desire to work with Daft Punk, however there has been no agreement nor discussions between both parties. The movie is currently in pre-production, and Dario’s wish is not on today’s agenda.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

If that is the case, then get in line, because everybody wants to work with Daft Punk. Sure there may be a very outside shot this happens, but don’t count on it. The wait continues for another Daft Punk project.