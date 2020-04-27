Daft Punk Will Reportedly Score New Dargio Argento Film

Daft Punk

There may be Daft Punk music in the pipeline. According to Italian film director, Dario Argento, Daft Punk is interested in scoring his next film Occhiali neri, which translates in English to Black Glasses.

Argento, known for cult horror classics like Suspiria and Inferno, spoke to Italian publication La Repubblica (via Rockol), and outlined that Daft Punk heard he was working on a new movie and approached him to work on the score. Argento says that the Frenchmen will send him some songs soon and will arrive in Rome as soon as they can, but obviously that will all depend on when that is safe to do. The film was slated to begin filming in May, but has been pushed to the fall, but we will see about that.

“It will be my return to crime films,” Argento said to Repubblica (via Paste). “It’s the adventure, in the nocturnal Rome, of a Chinese girl and child. In the second part, the escape takes them into the rocky, bushy countryside of Lazio. [It’s] different from the sweetness of the Tuscan valleys, but for me beautiful.”

As with any Daft Punk project, there is an air of mystery that often shrouds whether or not there is any truth to it. Their last soundtrack was for Tron: Legacy in 2010 and their last album was Random Access Memories In 2013. They have done a few collaborations since then, but it was been years since we have seen some substantial body of work from Daft Punk. Even the mysterious robots must be getting a little antsy to put out some music in some form.

