JOYRYDE Shares Genre-Hopping Debut Album 'BRAVE'

Koury Angelo

After making his project debut back in 2016, producer JOYRYDE and his young career just got a lot more exciting with the release of his debut album BRAVE, which is out now via HARD Records. The extremely talented UK producer pushes the genre boundaries on this album by fusing UK bass, house, trap, and hip-hop. Not only does he write, mix, master, and engineer his own music, but the artist also directs his own music videos and has been actively involved in the fashion industry. As a versatile artist at heart, these eighteen tracks will help take club and festival music to the next level of the evolution of dance music.

The majority of the tracks dabble into various sub-genres of bass music and also explore the realm of hip-hop and grime in turn, with features from the likes of nolay ("I SLAY"), fze ("FOCUS" & "MILK"), youngs teflon ("ARTERIES"), GOLD ("YUCK"), Freddie Gibbs ("DAMN"), MAJILLA ("THRILL"), and mika means ("GOT REAL"). With punishing low-end, heavy synths, and addicting rhythms, John Ford (JOYRYDE) seems to be reviving house and trap music through the creative integration of numerous bass elements and production design.

Although festival season seems to be a no-go as of now, you can certainly expect JOYRYDE to be headlining venues worldwide once a recovery is made. You can stream the album in full length below and get your copy here.