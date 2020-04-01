Magnetic Mix 089: Rob Made

Rob Made Jeremy Abbott

Champion Records label manager & DJ Rob Tabor (DJs as Rob Made) is celebrating a big milestone this year. 2020 is the 35th year anniversary of Champion Records, celebrating their legacy of putting out some big records over the years like Raze “Break 4 Love,” Robin S “Show Me Love,” and Sandy B “Make The World Go Round.” The label is releasing an anniversary box set on Record Store Day, which was postponed to June 20 (we hope they don't have to postpone again). To hold people over until then, we have a two-hour Magnetic Mix from Rob that captures what he is like as a DJ.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Rob Made also produces music and has a new single out “Perfect Motion,” which you can get from digital places here.

“When I was asked to record a mix for Magnetic I felt it should be a great insight to myself as a DJ, as I always love to go on a journey (no matter the time I play) so approached this in the same way,” explains Rob about the mix. “Starting out deep, fusing tracks with vocals that work together throughout that have a message. We have plenty of peaks and a trough melding together deep house, breaks, trance and 80’s feels, Italo house to melodic progressive and finally techno. There really is something for everyone in isolation right now and it certainly feels like an appropriate title for this guest mix…"

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

0. Hybrid - I Know (Acapella)

1. Erudith feat. Tiana - Lost (Extended Mix) Champion

2. Sophie Hunger - There Is Still Pain Left (Laolu Remix) Compost

3. Editors - Upside Down (Joris Voorn Remix) PIAS

4. GusGus - Don’t Know How To Remix (Biggi Veira Aftertouch) OROOM

5. Rob Made - Perfect Motion (Extended Mix) Champion

6. Mat.Joe - Off My Mind (Original Mix) Nothing Else Matters

7. House Gospel Choir - Blind Faith (White Label)

8. Haska feat. Salif Kleta - Madan (Extended Mix) Polydor

9. HYYTS - Bullet (Paul Woolford Remix) Warner

10. Picard brothers - Won’t Let Go (Ten Ven’s Nobody remix) Island

11. Christian Nielsen - Come To Life (Original Mix) Realm

12. DJ Shadow feat. De La Soul - Rocket Fuel (Ten Ven’s Rhythm Remix)

13. Joe Goddard & Haydn Thorpe - Unknown Song (Extended Mix) Domino

14. KDA feat. Waterson - Losing My Religion (Original Mix) White Label

15. Robin M - Ghost (Extended Mix) Ground Up Records

16. Market Memories - Rain Dance (ABSOLUTE. Remix) All Night Records

17. James Solace - Spectral (Original Mix) Last Night On Earth

18. Kydus feat. Jack Wilby - Gravity (Extended Mix) Big Beat

19. Motes - Patience (Original Mix) Club Sweat

20. La Fleur - Ravens (Orignal Mix) Power Plant

21. Marco Lys & Mendo - This One (Original Mix) Circus Recordings

22. Ejeca - Ekstac (Original Mix) Skint

23. GusGus - Lifetime (Jam El Mar Remix) OROOM

24. Theo Kottis - Clear (Huble Davidson Remix) Skint