Magnetic Mix 089: Rob Made
Champion Records label manager & DJ Rob Tabor (DJs as Rob Made) is celebrating a big milestone this year. 2020 is the 35th year anniversary of Champion Records, celebrating their legacy of putting out some big records over the years like Raze “Break 4 Love,” Robin S “Show Me Love,” and Sandy B “Make The World Go Round.” The label is releasing an anniversary box set on Record Store Day, which was postponed to June 20 (we hope they don't have to postpone again). To hold people over until then, we have a two-hour Magnetic Mix from Rob that captures what he is like as a DJ.
Rob Made also produces music and has a new single out “Perfect Motion,” which you can get from digital places here.
“When I was asked to record a mix for Magnetic I felt it should be a great insight to myself as a DJ, as I always love to go on a journey (no matter the time I play) so approached this in the same way,” explains Rob about the mix. “Starting out deep, fusing tracks with vocals that work together throughout that have a message. We have plenty of peaks and a trough melding together deep house, breaks, trance and 80’s feels, Italo house to melodic progressive and finally techno. There really is something for everyone in isolation right now and it certainly feels like an appropriate title for this guest mix…"
0. Hybrid - I Know (Acapella)
1. Erudith feat. Tiana - Lost (Extended Mix) Champion
2. Sophie Hunger - There Is Still Pain Left (Laolu Remix) Compost
3. Editors - Upside Down (Joris Voorn Remix) PIAS
4. GusGus - Don’t Know How To Remix (Biggi Veira Aftertouch) OROOM
5. Rob Made - Perfect Motion (Extended Mix) Champion
6. Mat.Joe - Off My Mind (Original Mix) Nothing Else Matters
7. House Gospel Choir - Blind Faith (White Label)
8. Haska feat. Salif Kleta - Madan (Extended Mix) Polydor
9. HYYTS - Bullet (Paul Woolford Remix) Warner
10. Picard brothers - Won’t Let Go (Ten Ven’s Nobody remix) Island
11. Christian Nielsen - Come To Life (Original Mix) Realm
12. DJ Shadow feat. De La Soul - Rocket Fuel (Ten Ven’s Rhythm Remix)
13. Joe Goddard & Haydn Thorpe - Unknown Song (Extended Mix) Domino
14. KDA feat. Waterson - Losing My Religion (Original Mix) White Label
15. Robin M - Ghost (Extended Mix) Ground Up Records
16. Market Memories - Rain Dance (ABSOLUTE. Remix) All Night Records
17. James Solace - Spectral (Original Mix) Last Night On Earth
18. Kydus feat. Jack Wilby - Gravity (Extended Mix) Big Beat
19. Motes - Patience (Original Mix) Club Sweat
20. La Fleur - Ravens (Orignal Mix) Power Plant
21. Marco Lys & Mendo - This One (Original Mix) Circus Recordings
22. Ejeca - Ekstac (Original Mix) Skint
23. GusGus - Lifetime (Jam El Mar Remix) OROOM
24. Theo Kottis - Clear (Huble Davidson Remix) Skint