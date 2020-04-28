Odesza, Golden Features Detail Debut BRONSON Album, Share Two Singles "VAULTS," "HEART ATTACK"

BRONSON Art Credit: Gian Galang

Over the weekend and yesterday came the news that ODESZA and Golden Features had teamed up to form a new group BRONSON with an album on the way. Now we have the LP details and two new songs, “VAULTS” and “HEART ATTACK” featuring lau.ra.

The BRONSON project was something nearly three years in the making. Formed primarily online and Facetime calls to combat yawning time zone differences, they came together for a week in 2018 in Berry, Australia to form the main ideas for this album.

The two songs reflect different parts of what this project is supposed to be about.

According to the trio, “HEART ATTACK” was the first vocal track they did on this album. “It was one of those ideas that came together really quickly and felt very natural while writing with lau.ra. Ultimately, it was a confluence between the two distinctive sounds of ODESZA and Golden Features. It served as a turning point in the writing process of the album and an inspiration for the other vocal tracks to come”

“VAULTS” was a special song because it was also an early record that “served as a guiding light for the rest of the record.” They explain, “The track really proved a departure from each artist's own respective styles and set a definitive change in direction for the BRONSON project.”

The album also features Gallant and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs.

BRONSON will be released on July 17 via Foreign Family Collective / Ninja Tune. It can be pre-ordered digitally and physically on their website.

BRONSON Tracklist:

1. FOUNDATION

2. HEART ATTACK (feat. lau.ra)

3. BLINE

4. KNOW ME (feat. Gallant)

5. VAULTS

6. TENSE

7. CALL OUT

8. CONTACT

9. BLACKOUT

10. DAWN (feat. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs)