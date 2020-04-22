Spotify Launches Direct Payment To Artist Feature

via Spotify

Spotify has launched a direct payment option that allows fans to directly donate to artists or to a cause the musician has designated. The new feature allows artists to link to Cash App, GoFundMe, and PayPal.me where fans can directly give money to the artists. Spotify will not take any cut of that donation.

In addition to the gifting, artist can feature a charity they would like fans to donate money to. Th charity will appear like a featured song on an artist’s profile.

Cash App has established a $1 million relief effort for artists to kick the process off.

It is about time Western streaming services get on with the “gifting” feature that has been a massive part of Chinese tech companies for years. Twitch has had it for a while and SoundCloud recently launched it, but it is still surprising that more companies haven’t integrated it into their services. Expect it to come soon to other streaming services soon, especially with the great need now during the Coronavirus pandemic.