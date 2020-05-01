Barker, Lone, Special Request, Peach Featured On R&S Records Charity Compilation To Benefit NHS
R&S Records has released a new charity compilation In Order To Care that will support the NHS in its fight against Coronavirus COVID-19.
Compiled by Raj Chaudhuri, In Order To Care features 43 new tracks from UK-based and British artists. Among those on compilation include Peach, Barker, Special Request, Loraine James, Lone and India Jordan. The full compilation is stacked.
It is out today on Bandcamp, which means the full proceeds will go to supplying PPE for the NHS since Bandcamp is waiving their fee today.
All money raised will be donated to this fundraiser in association with Chibuku, Circus, The Merchant & Paul Heneghan.
Get the compilation on Bandcamp here.
1. 96 Back – Shapen1
2. Ahadadream – KOYAL
3. Anuj Nayyar – Antifragile (Binaural Mix)
4. Anz – Cheer Up Love
5. Bamz – LASER QUARTZ
6. Barker – Positive Valence
7. BFTT – _iOSMIDI6_Droplets_(brokeniPhoneintheclubmix)
8. Breaka x Guava – Fiscal Hibiscus
9. Call Super – Life In The Melted Model
10. Client_03 – Symmetry Finder
11. Club Winston – Isolate
12. DjRum - Shaking Changes
13. DJ Tess – Cruda
14. FAUZIA – Progression
15. Forest Drive West – Isolation
16. Fracture – GETTIN DIS PAPR
17. Hinako Omori – 早歩き [haya_aruki]
17. India Jordan – Meri No More
18. Hubie Davison - Elbows in the Dojo
19. James Massiah – Free Dem (prod. FAUZIA)
20. JAY – Toucan Tide
21. K-LONE – The Word
22. LCY – 2020
23. Lone – Ghost Story
24. Loraine James – POW
26. The Maghreban – Dust
27. Nite Fleit – Playbook
28. Nkisi – SubjectiveEngine
29. Or:la – Grayed Out
30. Peach – Chlo In The Rave
31. Raji Rags – Alpha
32. R.Kitt – This Won’t Last
33. Shanti Celeste – Amiga
34. Shelley Parker – Induction
35. Silvestre – Sozinho
36. SNØW x Dismantle – Junior
37. Space Dimension Controller – Adapt
38. Special Request – Polymorphic
39. Sputnik One – Gnaw
40. T. Wiltshire – Outbound
41. TSVI – Antares
42. Yak – Lod’s Tribe
43. Yazzus – Wonky Raver