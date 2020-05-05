Contest: Win A Pioneer DJ DDJ-800 Controller

We are happy to be giving away Pioneer's portable and powerful controller, the DDJ-800.

Pioneer DJ DDJ-800 via Pioneer DJ

We are happy to be partnering with Pioneer DJ and AlphaTheta Corporation to giveaway their DDJ-800 controller to one lucky reader.

The compact 2-channel controller is dedicated to use with rekordbox dj and for DJs who are on the go. Inheriting the layout design of the DDJ-1000, the DDJ-800 packs a host of performance features into a lighter body.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

via Pioneer DJ

Key features:

1. It is light and compact, smaller than the DDJ-1000 by 22% in volume and 1.3 kg in weight.

2. Color On Jog wheel displays allow for quick reference and enable accurate performances. Cue Scope indicates the distance in bars from the current playback position to Hot Cue points and Loop points, enabling you to mix quickly and more accurately. You can choose to display full artwork on the displays, helping you instantly identify the track loaded on a deck by simply looking at the jog wheel.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

3. Performance Pads: 16 tactile illuminated rubber pads (8 per deck) to trigger Hot Cues, Pad FX, Beat Jump, Sampler, Keyboard mode, and more

4. Feedback reducer on the mic. The DDJ-800 is the first controller that supports the new Feedback Reducer feature in rekordbox dj, which instantly detects the “howling” frequency of feedback and brings it down

The giveaway comes as part of Pioneer DJ’s spring sale where they are putting the XDJ-RX2 and the DJM-S9 on sale, in addition to the DDJ-800.

This contest is only open to people in the United States (minus Alaska and Hawaii). You must be 18+ to enter.

Enter through the Gleam platform below and get more information on the controller on their website. The controller is normally $899, so this is an outstanding deal if you are looking to upgrade your equipment or find a new piece of gear to help take your show on the road (when we can do that again and we will).