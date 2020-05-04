Pioneer DJ Spring Sale Event

Click Here via Pioneer

It's time to do some spring cleaning and even better, some gear shopping. Our friends at Pioneer DJ are dropping some prices on some amazing gear including the XDJ-RX2, DJM-S9, and DDJ-800. See below for more information and links.

Sale ends May 31.

XDJ-RX2 was $1699 now $1499

DJM-S9 was $1699 now $1499

DDJ-800 was $899 now $799

XDJ-RX2

The XDJ-RX2 is an upgrade of the popular XDJ-RX, combined with features and traits from the flagship NXS2 series. The 2-deck, 2-channel all-in-one system delivers a professional DJ experience whether you connect it to rekordbox dj via your laptop or music stored on a USB device.

The XDJ-RX2 boasts a large, 7-inch touch screen with QWERTY search, plus features inherited from the CDJ-2000NXS2 and DJM-9000NXS2, including rotary selector, track filter, short cuts, Sound Color FX and Beat FX. The 8 large, multi-colored Performance Pads give you smooth control over Hot Cues, Beat Loop, Slip Loop and Beat Jump. Take your performance to the next level as you enjoy the ease and portability offered by an all-in-one solution.

DJM-S9

Meet the DJM-S9, the first Pioneer DJ two-channel battle mixer for Serato DJ. The fully customizable Magvel Pro crossfader, tactile performance pads and FX buttons let you tailor the mixer according to your preferences. So get ready to decimate the dance floor with personalized FX and rigorous scratch performances.

The DJM-S9 inherits its high-quality audio circuitry from the flagship 4-channel digital mixer, the DJM-2000NXS. The power inlet is designed to reduce resistance and deliver the stable sound you need in loud club environments.

DDJ-800

The DDJ-800 2-channel DJ controller is a pro DJ setup that’s made to go wherever you do. This portable unit inherits the club-style layout and popular features of the DDJ-1000, including Color On Jog Displays, and packs it all into a lighter body. The result is a professional performance controller that you’ll have no trouble transporting between gigs at weddings, parties and anywhere else you play.

Stop worrying about MCs walking in front of the speaker thanks to the compatible Feedback Reducer feature in rekordbox dj. The system will automatically bring down the ‘howling’ sound from the mic – extra handy when you have 2 microphones plugged in at once. Use the DDJ-800 to mix audio from external sources, and apply Sound Color FX, Beat FX, EQs and Trim to make all of your shows unique.