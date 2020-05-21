Disclosure Detail New Album 'ENERGY' With Common, Syd, Kehlani, Channel Tres

Disclosure Hollie Fernando

Disclosure, the British deep house brother duo of Guy and Howard Lawrence, has announced their new album ENERGY. To help push the album, they have released the title track “ENERGY” and its subsequent video. The song bangs. As we have seen in the past, the album comes loaded with big features, this time with the likes of Kehlani, Syd (on the same song!), Channel Tres, Common and others.

It has been a little while since the world has seen an album from Disclosure who helped define electronic music in the middle of the last decade. Their 2013 album Settle helped set off a new deep house revolution in the United States and around the world. They released their sophomore album Caracal in 2015.

The pair released a string of singles into an EP earlier this year titled Ecstasy.

Making the album was a process of finding the best out of nearly 200 tracks. Eventually, they got it down to 11 songs with a runtime of 39 minutes.

“The thing that decided which songs made it and which songs didn’t was that one word: energy. Every track was written really quickly. That’s why we had to write so many songs because those ones don’t come up every day. Or every week. Or every month,” explain Disclosure in a statement. You can hear that in the title track.

ENERGY will be released on August 28 via Island Records. Pre-order the album here.

1. Watch Your Step (Kelis)

2. Lavender (Channel Tres)

3. My High (Aminé, slowthai)

4. Who Knew? (Mick Jenkins)

5. Douha (Mali Mali) (Fatoumata Diawara)

6. Fractal (Interlude)

7. Ce N’est Pas (Blik Bassy)

8. ENERGY

9. Thinking ‘Bout You (Interlude)

10. Birthday (Kehlani, Syd)

11. Reverie (Common)