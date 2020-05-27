Magnetic Mix 100: Matt Ossentjuk

It's now day two of our five-day Magnetic Mix 100 celebration. Yesterday saw LA's rising progressive star Anakim deliver a perfect kick-off, and today, we are joined by another LA talent, Gari Safari co-founder Matt Ossentjuk. He and his crew have built a reputation for throwing wild and immersive parties, and have even taken the party internationally. Beyond his Gari brand, Matt's becoming one of LA's hottest stars with releases on the likes of Desert Hearts, My Favorite Freaks, Avotre, and more.

Matt Ossentjuk

It would only be right to invite him to join our own party, and the mix he's provided is exactly what we all need on this fine Wednesday - high NRG house music. Dipping into slight psychedelic realms, early '00s textures, and, most importantly, pure fun.

Tracklist

1. Gabrielle - Forget About The World (Daft Punk Remix)

2. Anderson - Julip [Be Told Lies]

3. Urulu - Metroid

4. Marius - Zandar High

5. Mettle Music Collective - Catch Yourself (Aruba)

6. Sieg Uber Die Sonne - Hot

7. LAPS - Who Me (D. Tiffany & Roza Terenzi Remix)

8. Eversines - Uptown Dub

9. Per Hammer - Short Waves

10. Bobby Parker - Automatic BPM

11. Desert Sound Colony - Electro Bang Bangs Pt 2

12. Dan Baartz - Café Society (Rich NxT Remix)

13. Rowlanz & Miroloja - Totally Lazy (Rossko's 'Manlike' Remix)

14. Fio Fa - Rescue Squad

15. Adam Pits - Spooka Troopa

16. Kelly Lee Owens - Melt!

17. Lisene - Carrier Wave

18. Interplanetary Criminal - Pride (Speed Garage Mix)

19. SebastiAn - Doorman ft. Syd (Steffi Remix)

20. ??? - Another Galaxy

Follow: Facebook | SoundCloud | Instagram