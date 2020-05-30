Magnetic Mix 100: Sara Landry
It's now day 5 of our Magnetic Mix 100 celebration, and what better way than to end with an absolute bang. Over the past four days, we've had LA-locals Anakim, Matt Ossentjuk, and Kane, Canada's Shadowside, and now, we close this series with Texas-superstar Sara Landry.
Hot off her recent EP on Kraftek, Sara has wasted no time during the lockdown period and has done two incredible 4-hour live stream performances that rival that of top festival productions. She also hosts her own club night called Klubhause, where she plays for hours at a time. Lately, she's been moving towards the more underground sound of techno, and below, she showcases this evolution in a masterful mix of hard-hitting club music.
Tracklist
1. 1 X 1 X - God Realization
2. SHDW, Obscure Shape - Rebell
3. BSLS - The Conservative Queen of Ketamine
4. Sara Landry - Silicon Hex (Sara’s VIP Mix) [Unreleased]
5. Niereich - Underground Funk (REMY-X Remix)
6. DYEN - Jack
7. Kontain - Spitting Blood
8. David Temessi, Marco Ginelli - Fatal E.T.
9. DYEN - Tell You What I Know
10. Alignment - Infinity
11. Norberto Lusso - Hologramms
12. Buried Secrets - Echoes From The Past
13. B2 - Hymnen an de Nacht
14. Viper Diva - Born to be Slytherin (Tbilisi Mix)
15. Barbax - Riot
16. Selective Response - The Wounds You Wear
