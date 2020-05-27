Magnetic x Izotope's Virtual Production Classroom With Junior Sanchez To Be Streamed On Facebook Live

Our iZotope virtual production classroom featuring Junior Sanchez and another potential surprise guest tomorrow, May 28, will be live streamed on Facebook. The session will take place tomorrow, May 28 at 7pm EST / 4pm PST and will go into detail with mixing and mastering, notably using plug-ins from iZotope. The session will be done on Zoom and be broadcast to Facebook live on the Magnetic FB page. We will be fielding questions and comments on Facebook throughout the session if you have pertinent questions for Cory Goldsmith (iZotope), Magnetic's Senior Gear Editor Kane Michael and Junior Sanchez.