Spotlight: Meet The Fluid Audio FX80 Coaxial Studio Monitors

The FX80 is one of the best studio monitors you will find for under $500 a pair.

Meet the new FX series of coaxial studio monitors.

Improving on the successful FX8, Fluid Audio has introduced the FX80. Building on user feedback, the Fluid Audio team has improved on all points, bringing you a fantastic monitor for both DJing and small studio spaces.

New, contoured baffle enclosure design - Keeping true to the original "keyhole" design, the FX enclosure has been updated with a complex radius front baffle, which brings a slick aesthetic, and improves cabinet diffraction.

Coaxial driver - Mounted in the center of the woofer is a 30mm silk dome tweeter in a coaxial configuration. Using this technology (unique in its price range) makes it a "point source" device, meaning that all the sound emanates from a single point - not points that are 10" apart. This feature is crucial for improving off-axis response but also allows for a more compact footprint cabinet.

Boundary compensation DIP switches - Sometimes the spaces where we mix aren't the most forgiving acoustically (especially if you're in a home studio).

The FX series monitors come equipped with boundary control EQ switches, that allow you to compensate for spaces that may not have been "tuned" or just need to be adjusted due to their proximity to the wall behind them. There is also a guide conveniently printed on the rear panel to show how the DIP switches work, and a more detailed explanation in the user guide.

Class D and DSP powered - Another update from the Fader Series is Class-D amplification. More clean, reliable power, more headroom, and also a standalone powerful DSP integration. The digitally controlled crossover makes each speaker more consistent. The new FX series is truly a 21st Century reference monitor at home in any recording studio.

LED indicator on the front baffle - The illuminated LED on the front panel is not only a status indicator, displaying whether the FX monitor is on, off or in standby, but also acts

as an alignment beacon, which allows you to align your speakers to your ear level properly.

Front-loaded slot port design - The bass-reflex slot port tunes the cabinet to maximize the bass output efficiency of the speaker. It is placed on the front panel not only to directly radiate the bass energy towards the listener but also for flexibility of placement in your studio.

Updated tweeter grille protection

The FX coax design, with the tweeter suspended in the middle of the woofer, is robust. As such, it provides outstanding protection for the woofer itself. However, the tweeter needs protection as well; this is why we added a small, steel perforated grille to protect the delicate silk diaphragm of the tweeter.

Imaging and depth

It's one thing to put high-quality speaker drivers in a cabinet with an amplifier and call it a great speaker. But for a transparent reference monitor, that is only the beginning. Painstaking crossover design and listening sessions were undertaken to optimize not only a flat on-axis frequency response but a depth of soundstage that has become the hallmark of Fluid Audio monitors. This process will ensure that your mix will not only sound great on your FX speakers but will also translate to speaker systems outside the studio.

Specifications