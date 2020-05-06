Weedsday Playlist: Vicente Sederberg Partner & Composite Agency Co-Founder Jeffrey Welsh Shares 5 Songs For Your Smoke Sesh

Jeffrey Welsh Antonio Javiniar

Jeffrey Welsh is a partner at Vicente Sederberg LLP, where he focuses his practice on advising companies, brands, entertainment and media properties, other law firms, and investors on how to navigate the California cannabis marketplace. Prior to joining VS, Jeffrey worked in Corporate Business Affairs at William Morris Endeavor, now WME | IMG, while simultaneously continuing to work in the legal cannabis industry part-time.

In April of 2017, Mr. Welsh co-founded a full-service creative agency, Composite. Composite helps guide and grow brands in the legal cannabis industry and specializes in creative & content production, marketing research & strategy, and product development.

Prior to his legal career, Jeffrey performed, recorded and toured professionally as a classical and jazz saxophonist (see pic above). He is fortunate to still be able to perform frequently in the Los Angeles area as a DJ/ saxophonist.

With his music and cannabis background, we asked Welsh to make us a Weedsday playlist for when you next toke up.

1. Marvin Gaye - “Mercy, Mercy Me” (Ross Fitz Disco Re-work)

Obviously a classic, but it’s particularly timely given everything the world is dealing with. The re-work adds a nice light shuffle/ disco element without it affecting the mood or vibe of the song. The introduction is my favorite part— light saxophone melodies interchanging with Marvin’s musings.

2. Bill Withers - “Lovely Da” (Muggy Spells Edit)

Upon hearing of Bill’s passing, I went back into the vault and re-listened to his discography, which I highly recommend. I discovered this gem recently, and I think Muggy Spells did an excellent job of adding a little scratch flavor. Somehow, this version is even more upbeat than the original!

3. Khalid x Brasstracks - “Whirlwind”

This is one of my favorite songs in recent history. Khalid’s vocals are a perfect complement to Brasstracks multi-layered horn harmony.

4. Koraii - “Empress”

This song takes you on a lush sonic journey— use your best headphones or speakers for this. Get ready for a rollercoaster!

5. Chad LB & Sonic Magic - “Recovery”

Chad Lefkowitz-Brown (aka Chad LB) is one of my favorite saxophonists at the moment. This song starts off with an up-tempo complex melody. After the band trades solos, the outro hits you out of nowhere — a slow, reflective, melody that inspires hope. If you’re not traditionally a jazz fan, skip to 7 minutes in, and I bet it will win you over!