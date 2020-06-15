The 15 Best Bass Music Tracks of June 2020

The month of June was nothing short of a wake-up call. As an industry, it is a necessity to push for more diversity and equal support towards people of color, as they are the ones who continue to contribute the most towards the music industry as a whole. As we move through these unprecedented times, here are the tracks that kept us together this month. This chart features Juelz, Riot Ten, MUZZ, Keys N Krates, Ookay, Whethan, and more.

See past bass charts here.

1. JUELZ - 'RENEGADE' (A COLLABORATION FOR BLACK LIVES) [INDEPENDENT RELEASE]

After sending out a tweet in early June in response to the death of George Floyd, Vancouver-based Juelz drops a new massive collaboration with DarkMark, Harlyyn, Hekler, juuku, Rem K, Stay Loose, chæ, midnight, and Wasiu. With over five minutes of playtime, "Renegade" is a trap-lovers dream mixed with elements of drum and bass, distorted rhythmic basslines, and chilling arpeggios. Juelz announced that 100% of the sales will be donated to the Color of Change Organization. Since the release of this collaboration, many other artists have followed similar paths like Juelz and have chosen to release music as a way to fundraise for societal change.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

2. MUZZ - 'START AGAIN' [MONSTERCAT]

UK-based MUZZ returns to Monstercat with a new single, "Start Again." With a forthcoming album The Promise Land on the way, the Monstercat veteran is turning heads with his newly refined sound. This track features classic MUZZ sounds, such as heavy rock-inspired guitar riffs, distorted morphing bass, atmospheric pads, and a nice contrast of male and female vocals. MUZZ continues to release new tracks to build up anticipation for his new body of work.

3. KEYS N KRATES - 'FRANK FLIP' [INDEPENDENT RELEASE]

The Keys N Krates trio returns with the release of their Flips Vol 1 EP with flips from artists such as Lauryn Hill and Snoh Aalegrah. The standout track has to be their flip of Frank Ocean's "Chanel," titled "Frank Flip." The track has a very chill core but implements hip-hop elements, such as smooth 808s, percussion with crispy transients, and a steel drum lead. The trio announced that they will donate all profits to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund.

4. RAMSSEY FT. FETH - 'GOODBYE' [FUTURE BASS RECORDS]

Tunisian-based RAMSSEY returns to Future Bass Records with this high-energy single "Goodbye." With vibrant vocals from FETH, heavy low end, impactful brass hits, and a vocal chop lead, this track is definitely an underground favorite. If you are looking for that classic future bass and trap hybrid sound, then this is the track for you.

5. RIOT TEN & STOUTTY FT. BOK NERO - 'BUCK' [DIM MAK]

Riot Ten's Emergence EP has been a big hit around the bass genre this past month. One of the hardest-hitting tracks off of this new release has to be "Buck," which marks his second collaboration with up and coming producer Stoutty. Bok Nero added an essential element to the track by implementing his hype vocal style. In a Director's Cut feature for his new EP, Riot Ten explains that he chose the name "Emergence" for his new body of work "due to the chaos in the world now coming to light."

6. CHIME & DR. OZI - 'VENGEANCE' [STRATOS UNION]

Bass producers Dr. Ozi and Chime join forces on Stratos Union to bring us "Vengeance." Both producers deliver their A-game with pulsating wobbles, grueling low-end bass, and a lot of captivating effects. Dr. Ozi, who is based in Canada, has been showing support on his social media and stood with the music industry blackout on June 2nd. He canceled his scheduled Twitch stream that day and encouraged his colleagues to take the day off as well.

7. CHARLI XCX - 'CLAWS' (WHETHAN REMIX) [INDEPENDENT RELEASE]

In the midst of his marketing for his forthcoming debut album Fantasy, the thriving Whethan shares his energetic remix of Charli XCX's "Claws." The Chicago native does an exceptional job of taking the right amount of elements from the original track to make the new version sound real and in the ballpark, rather than overdone and superficial. The remix features earth-shattering 808s, plucky leads, and a perfect final drop full of warm saw waves layered with Charli XCX's stuttering vocals. Whethan has also been showing his support for fighting racial injustice.

8. OOKAY - 'ALCOHOL' [THAT WOODWERK / CREATE MUSIC GROUP]

Ever since his hit "Thief" back in 2017, producer Ookay has been consistently releasing quality music and has had notable collaborations with the likes of Marshmello and Hyrdaulix. Ookay's most recent single "Alcohol" is one of the standout tracks leading up to his forthcoming EP that will be the first release on his new label, That Woodwerk. The track features vocals from Ookay himself, grimy low end, orchestral elements, and a classic hard-hitting trap-inspired brass. Ookay is certainly not afraid to expand his sound into new genres, as this new release has a more hip-hop inspired vibe, which is new to the Ookay project. Check out Ookay's social media to see how he is supporting organizations, such as Black Lives Matter.

9. VIRUS SYNDICATE & FRANKY NUTS - 'GO SICK' [DISCIPLE]

"Go Sick" is part of Virus Syndicate's The Antidote EP, which the duo decided to release on their go-to label Disciple. In collaboration with Franky Nuts, this track is a nonstop anthem full of stuttering leads, pitch bending wobbles, and punchy rap verses to maintain that natural hype. The second drop switches up to a slower rhythm which carries the track to the finish line.

10. TOM WILSON & OLLY WALKER - 'SOMETIMES' [ENTER RECORDS]

After getting into the future house scene a few years ago, Tom Wilson has moved up the ranks quickly in the EDM community. Over the past few years, he has been honing his craft and has developed his sound into a more trap and future bass vibe, which he ultimately enjoys making more. "Sometimes" is a showcase of the young artist's continuously evolving sound. Tom pairs up with Olly Walker to create a track with warm saw waves, compelling vocal chops, and creative percussive elements, such as a metallic one-hit snare.

11. SAYMYNAME - 'SPITFIRE' [ULTRA RECORDS]

Los Angeles-based SAYMYNAME makes his return with the release of "Spitfire," which is part of his new EP ELEVATED that is out on Ultra Records. With a short playtime, this track is the perfect festival banger if you want to feel some bass and get your headbanging. The hard trap producer was one of the lead organizers of One Beat, which was a live stream event that celebrated unity and change. SAYMYNAME chose to make all donations go to the Los Angeles Urban League, which is a non-profit organization that focuses on empowering and changing African American and minority communities in Los Angeles.

12. BASSTRICK - 'YCA' [UPRISE MUSIC]

Basstrick makes his return on Uprise Music with "YCA" after a few months of no releases. This track features rap verses, a half time pattern during the first drop with buttery sub-bass, and menacing wobbles. The second drop follows a four on the floor pattern, which fuels the track with even more intensity. The final drop goes for a moombahton rhythm, making this track very versatile and gripping.

13. KOZMOZ - 'OBLIVION' [REINELEX MUSIC]

Enter into "Oblivion" with Kozmoz, as he brings us a new traumatic single that will blow your mind away. Filled with eery synth leads, distorted stabs, and juicy sub-bass, this track takes you on a brutal ride. With a new management team under his belt and a newly adopted consistent release schedule, the wrath of Kozmoz has just begun.

14. FABIAN MAZUR - 'BUCKWILD' [ELYSIAN RECORDS]

Copenhagen-based Fabian Mazur makes his return to Elysian Records with a "Buckwild" record. The track contains wonky synths, dynamic vocals while maintaining a midtempo and bass house vibe. The producer has released under many different genres this year and seems to be continuing to share his experimental and creative side with us. Fabian is another artist who took to Twitter earlier this month to show his support towards the #TheShowMustBePaused movement.

15. GURF - 'JITTER' [MUSIC HIGH COURT/FUXWITHIT]

Beatmaker, curator, and DJ, GURF brings us a thumping new single "Jitter." With support from Music High Court and FUXWITHIT, the Maryland native brings out a more experimental bass side. This hybrid trap track includes bouncy bass patches, groovy effects, and synths, along with layers of distorted wubs and wobbles. GURF has been using his Twitter platform to advocate for change and has been very vocal about bringing justice to those who deserve it the most.