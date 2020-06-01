Bandcamp Donating 100% Of Its Sale Proceeds On June 19 To NAACP Legal Defense Fund

Bandcamp will donate all of their proceeds on Junetheenth to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

bandcamp

On June 19 (Juneteenth), Bandcamp will donate 100% of its sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The action is in direct response to the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and others, at the hands of police or in clear racial violence, to fight “ongoing state-sanctioned violence against black people in the US and around the world.”

The site will also donate $30,000 per year to partner with organizations that fight for racial justice and create opportunities for people of color.

Read their full statement on their website. We hope many artists and labels will waive their fee and make the donations to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund 100% on sales. If the numbers are anything like the artist proceeds Fridays, this could raise A LOT of money.