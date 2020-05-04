Artists Earned $7.1 Million On Bandcamp This Past Friday

Eli from Soul Clap Record Shopping Will Benrubi

This past Friday, May 1, Bandcamp waived their usual fee on sales and another buying bonanza happened. Artists directed their fans to buy music on the platform, many released music and compilations exclusively on Bandcamp and many labels waived their own fee on releases. In total, $7.1 million was spent on Bandcamp over the 24 hours, beating out the total from the previous revenue-waiving day in March.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Bandcamp first kicked off this initiative in March and over 800,000 items were sold, raising over 4.3 million for artists and labels. Bandcamp normally takes 15% revenue share for digital sales and 10% for merch sales.

They are not stopping there though. There will be two more days to buy: June 5 and July 3. The fundraising hours are midnight to midnight PST each day.