Bon Iver, GRiZ, Beach House, Vampire Weekend & Hundreds Of Other Artists Sign Open Letter To Save Independent Venues

Save our independent venues because they could be gone soon without help.

Will Fenwick

Bon Iver, Beach House, GRiZ, Vampire Weekend, Lady Gaga, Steve Aoki, Mitski and hundreds of other artists and entertainers have signed an open letter to congress to help save independent venues and concert halls across the United States.

Put together by the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), the letter asks congress for federal assistance for independent music venues and promoters across the United States. Considering that they have given $500 billion to unknown businesses, federal assistance to vital cultural institutions at a fraction of that seems pretty logical.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“The live music experience is inextricably tied to our nation’s cultural and economic fabric,” says the letter. “In fact, 53% of Americans – that’s 172 million of us – attended a concert last year.”

Live music will be the last part of the economy to open fully, so it will be the hardest hit. 90% of NIVA members estimated earlier this month that without some assistance they could go under this year.

This ties into the memo Live Nation sent out yesterday, which asks artists to take on much of the financial burden for Coronavirus and could cause even more damage to small artists, leaving us with only a few big players left.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Read the full letter now and write to your representative to save your local venues.