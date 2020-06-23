In Conversation: Eats Everything

Welcome to In Conversation, the podcast dedicated to giving you an unparalleled look into electronic music's greatest minds, both in the studio and beyond. We deconstruct their daily routines, fears, and quirks, showing you what makes them tick, and what exactly makes them so successful. From artists to managers, agents, and promoters, these are the people who make it happen, pushing our community forward.

Eats Everything

It's no secret that making a name for yourself in this industry is hard work. There's no tried and true to finding success other than pure dedication and devotion to your craft, and even then there are still no guarantees. For some, the journey is shorter than others, and for Bristol-based artist Dan Pearce, it took nearly two decades to make much of himself. That name might not instantly ring a bell, but perhaps you know him best by his stage name Eats Everything?

Over the ten years, Eats has become one of the biggest names in the house and techno scene, with smash hits on the top labels, masterful DJ sets that effortlessly blend between a variety of genres that, and most importantly, a warm and infectious personality that is hard not to love. Whether that's bouncing around on stage, doing carpool DJ sets with Fatboy Slim, running his Edible Beats and EI8HT imprints, or donating to charity, Eats Everything is one of those hard to come by figures in this often selfish industry.

In this episode of In Conversation, we spoke about everything from his early rise and fall as local talent with a bright future, ditching the partying to dedicate every moment he had to make something of himself, which then finally lead to his breakthrough moment in 2011 with his smash hit 'Entrance Song', to his most recent release 'Honey' on FFRR. We also spoke about COVID and how it actually could be a good thing for our scene. There has never been a time in our culture's history where almost everyone is more or less at the same place, and now, more than ever, artists on the rise must throw absolutely everything they have at breaking through that next level. It's easy to get fixated on the top talent traveling the world on private jets and seemingly living lavishly, but with venues and promoters most likely going for less expensive and more local talent that is just as deserving of the spotlight as any other touring DJ.

Social media has created a hyper-distorted idea of what success is, and how seemingly "instant" one can achieve it, and as an artist myself, one of my favorite parts about doing these podcasts is listening to the struggles, trials, and tribulations artists had to go through in order to get to where they are now.

But, perhaps the most important part of this two-hour-long chat is that, even though he's reached a level of success that most can only dream of, he's maintained the mindset he had during the time he spent grinding to get to where he's at now. This is a truly inspiring and incredibly fun episode of In Conversation overflowing with key insight and laughter, so without further ado, please welcome Eats Everything.

