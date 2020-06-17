Premiere: Daniel Avery - JXJ [Mon Amie Records]

Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere of a never before released track from avant-garde techno icon Daniel Avery. Taken from the forthcoming Mon Amie Records VA The Longest Day, 'JXJ' is a gritty and melancholic yet brooding ambient piece. The airy textures envoke a sense of great space and mystery.

Daniel Avery by Steve Gullick

The Longest Day compilation is a benefit for the Alzheimer's Association and features artists like Moby, New Order, TR/ST, HAAi, and many more. 100% of the profits will go directly to the association and is available for pre-order here.

Track: JXJ

Artist: Daniel Avery

Label: Mon Amie

Format: Vinyl + digital

Release Date: June 19th (digitally)