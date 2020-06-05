Support Over 1,300 Black Artists & Labels On Bandcamp Today For Their Fee Waiving Day

Someone has compiled a list of over 1,300 black artists and labels on Bandcamp you should be supporting today.

via Bandcamp

A list of over 1,300 black artists and black owned labels has been compiled into a list that is making the rounds today with Bandcamp links for people to support. Today, Bandcamp is waiving their fee today on all releases, which means 100% of all sale proceeds will go to the artists and labels. In the wake of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Dion Johnson, and an unconscionable number of other Black people in this country, it is time for this to happen. Electronic music owes everything to the struggle of black cultural figures and creators, so it is time to pay them back in a very small way. In addition to that, many artists and labels are giving some or all proceeds from their music to charities to benefit the fight against racial injustice and police brutality.

You can check out the list here that includes music from all over the world with experimental club music, afrobeats, rock, ambient, disco, hip-hop, soul, jazz and much more

It was supposed to be Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday today. Her killers, John Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove still have not been arrested. You can see full list on Bandcamp’s website.

Follow Bandcamp’s Twitter also today. They are retweeting lots of labels and artists who are donating proceeds to charity.

