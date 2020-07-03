Allergy Season, Discwoman Release Physically Sick 3 Comp With AceMo, Surgeon, Special Request & Others

The compilation is to benefit Equality For Flatbush.

via Allergy Season

Allergy Season has released the third volume of their compilation Physically Sick with some big names included. Discwoman’s Frankie Decaiza Hutchinson and UMFANG curated the compilation alongside Allergy Season boss Physical Therapy.

Among those on the compilation include DJ Bone, Special Request, Surgeon, AceMo, MoMa Ready, SHYBOI, UMFANG, CCL, BEARCAT, DJ Python and DJ Swisha.

See the full tracklist below and get your copy on Bandcamp. All revenue from album sales will be directed toward anti-gentrification, racial inequality and police violence organization Equality For Flatbush. Since it is Bandcamp day today, more money will go to the organization.

Tracklist:

01. Anz - Body + Mind

02. SHYBOI - Eat That

03. MoMA Ready - Portal Step

04. Dreamcrusher - Vitality

05. AceMo - I Feel Like Dying (Phenomenon Mix)

06. UMFANG - Angel Beat

07. CCL - Tachyon Frog

08. AYA - a fflash gun for a ffiver

09. Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe - Gravitational Pull

10. Savile - You Will Be A Maker Of A Better World

11. Pent - intra7

12. KMRU - Oloolua

13. Low Jack - Skin Riddim

14. OSSX - DON'T CARE, DIDN'T ASK

15. KIMIKO - Early Reflections

16. Davis Galvin - Erlo

17. DJ Bone - E.T. Brother

18. Physical Therapy - Pig

19. SYANIDE - RASH

20. BEARCAT - SHRILL

21. Special Request - Wallabies

22. Venetta - Black Paradox

23. Olive T - What Comes After

24. DJ SWISHA - Stardawg

25. Korea Town Acid - Body Clock

26. Surgeon - A Prayer For Something Better

27. DJ Python – 7000