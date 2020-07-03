Allergy Season, Discwoman Release Physically Sick 3 Comp With AceMo, Surgeon, Special Request & Others
Allergy Season has released the third volume of their compilation Physically Sick with some big names included. Discwoman’s Frankie Decaiza Hutchinson and UMFANG curated the compilation alongside Allergy Season boss Physical Therapy.
Among those on the compilation include DJ Bone, Special Request, Surgeon, AceMo, MoMa Ready, SHYBOI, UMFANG, CCL, BEARCAT, DJ Python and DJ Swisha.
See the full tracklist below and get your copy on Bandcamp. All revenue from album sales will be directed toward anti-gentrification, racial inequality and police violence organization Equality For Flatbush. Since it is Bandcamp day today, more money will go to the organization.
Tracklist:
01. Anz - Body + Mind
02. SHYBOI - Eat That
03. MoMA Ready - Portal Step
04. Dreamcrusher - Vitality
05. AceMo - I Feel Like Dying (Phenomenon Mix)
06. UMFANG - Angel Beat
07. CCL - Tachyon Frog
08. AYA - a fflash gun for a ffiver
09. Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe - Gravitational Pull
10. Savile - You Will Be A Maker Of A Better World
11. Pent - intra7
12. KMRU - Oloolua
13. Low Jack - Skin Riddim
14. OSSX - DON'T CARE, DIDN'T ASK
15. KIMIKO - Early Reflections
16. Davis Galvin - Erlo
17. DJ Bone - E.T. Brother
18. Physical Therapy - Pig
19. SYANIDE - RASH
20. BEARCAT - SHRILL
21. Special Request - Wallabies
22. Venetta - Black Paradox
23. Olive T - What Comes After
24. DJ SWISHA - Stardawg
25. Korea Town Acid - Body Clock
26. Surgeon - A Prayer For Something Better
27. DJ Python – 7000