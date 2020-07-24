Hudson Mohawke Releases EP 'Heart Of The Night' With "Classic R&B Bootlegs"

Tim Saccenti

Hudson Mohawke has released a new bootleg pack available to download on Bandcamp. The four-track is an EP, Heart Of The Night, of R&B bootlegs he has made over the past several years, including Beyoncé’s “Baby Boy” and Ciara “Get Up.”

He reunited with TNGHT at the end of 2019 on their new EP II and in 2020 has released a collab with Tiga, “Love Minus Zero” with more to come each month for the rest of the year, plus another collaboration with Jimmy Edgar “BENT.”

Listen to the new EP below and download it for free on Bandcamp.