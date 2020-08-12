A. G. Cook has released his ginormous new project that gives you a lot of music at once.

A. G. Cool Alaska Reid

A. G. Cook has released his 49-track album 7G and it is a doozy. It is not for the faint of heart. It is sorted into seven different parts, each dedicated to a different instrument: Drums, Guitar, Supersaw, Piano, Nord, Spoken Word, and Extreme Vocals.

This project is for those who really want to get into PC Music and A. G. Cook or for the advanced listeners. At 2 hours and 40 minutes, it is not for the casual listener to ponder over afternoon tea. It includes vocal contributions from Caroline Polachek, Tommy Cash, Hannah Diamond, Cecile Believe, and Alaska Reid, plus covers of Blur, Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, The Strokes, The Smashing Pumpkins, Tommy James and the Shondells, Life Sim, and Sia that can take them in some strange and unique directions. If you want to hear the edges of where pop music is heading, this is an avant garde collection of sonic experiments for you.

Pick up the album here and stream it below.