Album Review: Disclosure - Energy

Disclosure Hollie Fernando

UK duo Disclosure (Guy and Howard Lawrence) have been a mainstay on festival line-ups worldwide for the past decade. They burst onto the radar as part of the deep house renaissance but caught the attention through their unique blend of UK garage and soulful house. Since then, they’ve elevated their status to pop-dance crossover giants, with collaborations with some of the UK’s biggest names.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

As a result, there’s been an inevitable change in style and sound from album to album. Luckily, the new project Energy sees the production duo come home to their underground house roots. Aptly named, the album has a real pace and feel-good energy throughout that kicks off from the first track -- a genuinely stunning collaboration with Kelis. The whole album is rich with big name collaborations including Slowthai, Common and Kehlani, but all work perfectly and none seem to be there for the sake of adding a “big name.”

Aside from the aforementioned Kelis collab “Watch Your Step” - an obvious highlight is the now legendary “Mali Mali.” Anyone who’s been keeping an eye on Boiler Room will recognize this as one of the most hyped tracks around over the past few months and rightly so, it’s a truly unique upbeat, tribal house gem with an infectious vocal. The album also sees the duo delve into the world of broken beats with tracks such as “Interlude," while the stunning collaboration with Common “Reverie” showcase the act’s versatility, bringing their production standard to a different genre.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The whole album exudes fun, vigor and raw danceability. It’s an album that’s unbound by genre-tags and expectations, focusing purely on the raw feel-good power of their music. As an act, Disclosure can be considered true heavyweights of the global electronic music scene. Since their early work on Greco Roman, they’ve managed to achieve genuine mainstream success without compromise, Energy showcases Disclosure as the dance music giants they are. There won't be much dancing with Disclosure live anytime soon, but when we do, expect the Energy to be quite high.

Get your copy here.