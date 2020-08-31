Discogs 2020 Mid-Year Report: Physical Music Sales Soar In Pandemic

Sales of vinyl, CDs and cassettes soar on Discogs compared to this time last year over the first half of 2020.

via Discogs

Discogs has released their mid-year report for 2020 with some fascinating insights into how the industry has changed with the pandemic. According to the online marketplace for physical music, sales for cassettes, CDs, vinyl and even digital downloads have increased dramatically during lockdown. Growth in sales on Discogs has risen nearly 30% from the previous year, with vinyl up 33%. CDs have risen 31% and cassettes 30.5%. 7,657,626 pieces of physical music were sold in the first six months of the year, a 33.83% jump from 2019 over the same time period.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This has been a lifeline for independent record shops who have been able to sell records through Discogs.

Some of the best selling records through the first half of the year include Tame Impala’s The Slow Rush (number one), Thundercat It Is What it Is (7), Grimes’ Miss Anthropocene (8) and others.

The most in demand electronic records were Peggy Gou’s Moment EP, Aphex Twin’s Selected Ambient Works 85-92, DJ Koze ”Pick Up,” Boards Of Canada Music Has The Right To Children and Justice Cross.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

See the full report here and see how sales role dramatically in April, May and June.