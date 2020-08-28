Faithless Announce First Album In 10 Years 'All Blessed'

Blue Laybourne

Faithless have announced their first new album in 10 years, All Blessed. To help push the album, they have released the first single from it “Synthesizer.”

The pair emerged with their first song in years last month with “This Feeling” an uplifting ode to the summer as a teen. Inspired by Trevor Horn, The Sparks, Jean-Michel Jarre, “Synthesizer” seeks to capture a similar euphoric type of feeling as well.

All Blessed is their manifesto to a world that needs more positivity.

“In this troubled and increasingly violent world, lyrically the album tries to reflect what has always been the Faithless manifesto: be conscious, be caring, love yourself so you can love others and understand who you are and where you are never polemical but hopefully intelligent and (occasionally!) inspirational - this is music with feeling and words with meaning,” explain the pair.

This will be their first album since The Dance in 2010.

All Blessed will be released on October 23. Pre-order the LP here.

1. Poetry (feat. Suli Breaks)

2. Gains (feat. Suli Breaks)

3. I Need Someone (feat. Nathan Ball & Caleb Femi)

4. Remember (feat. Suli Breaks & LSK)

5. Synthesizer (feat. Nathan Ball)

6. My Town (feat. Gaika)

7. What Shall I Do?

8. Friendship

9. Walk in My Shoes

10. All Blessed

11. Innadadance (feat. Suli Breaks & Jazzie B)

12. Take Your Time (feat. Damien Jurado & Suli Breaks)