Hudson Mohawke Releases New Mixtape Of Old Rarities & Unearthed Gems 'B.B.H.E.'

Hudson Mohawke continues to clear out old music and drop them for the fans.

Hudson Mohawke Jesse Lirola

Hudson Mohawke has released a new mixtape of old rarities, unreleased fan favorites and unearthed gems.

“There's enough distance between this music now," he says of these songs, which date as far back as the mid-2000s. "At some point you have to set it free."

Many of the songs have been around in various forms either in sets or mixes and never found an official release. Now in this pandemic, he is taking the time to go through old music and polish off old edits and demos to drop them on the world. He did that with his Heart of the Night EP last week on Bandcamp and now continues with this 14-track collection of goodies.

B.B.H.E, which stands for Big Booty Hiking Exhibition, isn’t just the bombast one can expect from his music, but also has some more subdued records to provide balance to the project.

Cali Thornhill DeWitt did the ridiculous artwork and Joker mastered the project.

Bandcamp sales will go to charity. Get your copy here.