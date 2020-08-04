Over 150 NYC Venues Form New York Independent Venue Association To Lobby For Aid In Pandemic
Over 150 New York music venues have banded together to form the New York Independent Venue Association, which is affiliated with the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). Today, August 4 is a day of action and conversation to try and raise awareness for the dire state of affairs that faces many New York City music venues. They seek the passage of the bi-partisan Save Our Stages Act, which was just introduced in the US Senate and a similar bill, the Restart Act, which was recently introduced in the House of Representatives.
Among the over 150 venues who have signed onto the association including Avant Gardner, Arlene’s Grocery, Bowery Ballroom, City Winery, Good Room, Elsewhere, Knockdown Center, Public Records, Nowadays, National Sawdust and House of Yes.
They note a few salient points in the campaign.
- On average, a NY venue already has $150,000 their landlord could claim in arrears and more than 80% of venues have no definitive arrangement with their landlords.
- On average, a venue will need $300,000 to sustain itself if they are to remain closed until 2021. $60 million for the industry in aggregate.
This compounds with what the NIVA has polled among their members that said 90% of them are in danger of closing soon if they don’t get financial support. Fundraisers, live streams and merch sales are not enough to keep venues open and employees paid. They need help the congress needs to do their jobs instead of just lining the pockets of their donors and business friends.
NYIVA Member List
