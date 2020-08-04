Over 150 NYC Venues Form New York Independent Venue Association To Lobby For Aid In Pandemic

NYC venues need help to stay open or we will lose the soul of the city.

via Elsewhere

Over 150 New York music venues have banded together to form the New York Independent Venue Association, which is affiliated with the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). Today, August 4 is a day of action and conversation to try and raise awareness for the dire state of affairs that faces many New York City music venues. They seek the passage of the bi-partisan Save Our Stages Act, which was just introduced in the US Senate and a similar bill, the Restart Act, which was recently introduced in the House of Representatives.

Among the over 150 venues who have signed onto the association including Avant Gardner, Arlene’s Grocery, Bowery Ballroom, City Winery, Good Room, Elsewhere, Knockdown Center, Public Records, Nowadays, National Sawdust and House of Yes.

They note a few salient points in the campaign.

- On average, a NY venue already has $150,000 their landlord could claim in arrears and more than 80% of venues have no definitive arrangement with their landlords.

- On average, a venue will need $300,000 to sustain itself if they are to remain closed until 2021. $60 million for the industry in aggregate.

This compounds with what the NIVA has polled among their members that said 90% of them are in danger of closing soon if they don’t get financial support. Fundraisers, live streams and merch sales are not enough to keep venues open and employees paid. They need help the congress needs to do their jobs instead of just lining the pockets of their donors and business friends.

NYIVA Member List

11th St. Bar

ALPHAVILLE

Arlene's Grocery

Avant Gardner

Baby's All Right

Barbès

Berlin Under A

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater

Blackthorn 51

Blue Gallery

Blue Note Entertainment Group - Blue Note New York, Napa, Hawaii, Sony Hall NYC & Howard Theatre DC

Bowery Ballroom

C'mon Everybody

Carolines on Broadway

City Winery

Communion

Concert Hall at the New York Society for Ethical Culture

CRS (Center for Remembering & Sharing)

Drom

EastVille Comedy Club

Elsewhere

Eris Evolution, LLC

Ethel's Club

Freddy's Bar & Backroom

Gold Sounds

Good Room

GOSPËL

Hartstop

Herbert Holler

House of Yes

Iridium

ISSUE Project Room

Joe's Pub

Knitting Factory

Knitting Factory Brooklyn

Knockdown Center

Le Poisson Rouge

Littlefield

Lola

Lucky 13 Saloon

Magick City

Manhattan Center/ Hammerstein Ballroom

Market Hotel + Trans-Pecos

MARKET HOTEL + TRANS-PECOS

Murmrr

National Sawdust

Nord-NewldRockDeli

Nowadays

NUBLU CLASSIC

Nuyorican Poets Cafe Inc.

Our Wicked Lady

Peter Mac LLC dba Golden Girls LIVE & Judy Garland LIVE

Pianos NYC

Pioneer Works

Public Records

QED

RAD THEATER (FORMERLY PLAYSTATION THEATER)

Rocks Off

Roulette

S.O.B.’s

Saint Vitus

ShapeShifter Lab

St. George Theatre

Starr Bar

SubCulture NY

Summerstage

Ten Hope

The Bell House

The Bitter End

The Bowery Ballroom

The Bowery Electric

The Broadway

The Cobra Club

The Cutting Room

The Delancey

The DL

The Footlight Bar

The Kingsland

The Muse Brooklyn/ ABCirque

The Owl Music PArlor

The Paper Box Music & Art Inc

The People's Improv Theatre

The Stand NYC

The Suffolk Theater

The Sultan Room

The Town Hall

The Way Station

Town Stages

Trans-Pecos

TV Eye

Union Hall

Union Pool

United Palace

Viewcy