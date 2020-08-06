Premiere: Studio 54's Newly Launched Label Releases Debut Club Mixes By JKriv & Adeline

Following the announcement of becoming a label with their debut release, Night Magic Vol. I, Studio 54 Music has given Magnetic first looks at their first wave of extended club mixes and dubs geared to DJs.

The disco-imprint has been flying high and mighty the last few years, with Ian Schrager dropping an official documentary on his life and times at the club, high fashion collabs with Michael Kors & Calvin Klein (both of who were regulars at the club), a dedicated disco station on channel 54 of Sirius XM (executive produced by the legendary Jellybean Benitez), and now some new club mixes of tracks off their recent release, Night Magic.

Night Magic shares a name with the five-month Brooklyn Museum exhibition that premiered on March 13, just before the city was locked down due to the coronavirus pandemic. A Magnetic Mag insider says the exhibition is rumored to reopen sometime in mid-September if the city allows them, and will run for additional months.

We've been given the first look at the club mix of "Lovin Is Really My Game," originally written by Brainstorm, famously covered by Sylvester, and now reimagined in modern 2020 disco-house form by NYC dance music heavyweights, JKriv (known for his work as boss of disco edits label Razor-N-Tape, and band member of Escort) and co-producer Morgan Wiley (A regular at Soul Clap Records + DFA Records). The track features the strong lead disco diva vocals of Adeline and also features the music director of Hamilton: An American Musical, Jonny Dinklage, who is responsible for strings on all tracks.

JKriv gave us some insight on the track:

"The original Brainstorm version of this song is really more of a classic soul/R&B tune than straight disco and is at a burning tempo of almost 140bpm. We knew wanted it to be slowed down but retain all that fiery energy, so we gave it an almost Sylvester-esque treatment with pulsating arpeggiated synths and a hyped open-high hat consistent drum groove. Jonny Dinklage really slayed with the string transcription and performance and of course, Adeline is in full disco diva mode!"

The track is now up for pre-order on Traxsource along with Beatport, and will also include an unreleased dub version of their 2020 rendition of "Souvenirs" originally written by French disco crew, Voyage.

Studio 54 Music also tipped us off that fresh new merchandise will be released in September, along with brand new original music that will touch both the commercial disco-pop scene and underground scene geared towards the indie dance and house music.

