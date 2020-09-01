Erick Morillo Reportedly Dead At 49

Erick Morillo Courtesy of Artist

Erick Morillo has reportedly died at the age of 49. According to TMZ, the body of the DJ and producer was found this morning (September 1) in Miami Beach. The circumstances surrounding and cause of death are still unclear.

Officers say they received a 911 call at 10:42 a.m to 5660 La Gorce Drive. They are in the preliminary phase of an investigation according to Local 10.

The globe trotting DJ had been quite successful since the 1990s as Reel 2 Real and then under his own name, becoming a staple of house music over the past three decades.

Erick Morillo had been arrested and charged with sexual battery in early August, stemming from an incident in December 2019. He denied the accusations, but turned himself in with his attorney after the results of a rape kit came back and tested positive for Morillo’s DNA. He was scheduled for a court hearing Friday.