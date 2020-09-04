Flume, Tycho, R.E.M., Jay Som, Sudan Archives Featured On Massive New Bandcamp Compilation To Benefit Fair Elections In US

Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy has 40 tracks and is available for 24 hours only on Bandcamp.

Today is another Bandcamp Friday and with an election unlike one we have seen in quite some time (I know it gets said every time, but damn it's true), musicians are lining up to donate music to various charitable causes. This new compilation gets right to the point with its title, Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy and has some incredible artists contributing including Flume, Tycho, R.E.M. Jay Som, and Sudan Archives. The compilation will benefit Fair Fight, which is fighting for fair elections in the US through voter education, election reform, and combating voter suppression.

The artists offer music in various forms like covers, live recordings, acoustic versions of tracks and even new songs. There are 40 songs in total and it is available for 24 HOURS ONLY on Bandcamp for Bandcamp Friday. So if you see this because the algorithm has blessed you, go ahead and buy the comp for some rare music to try and save our election from the orange turd who hates America.

The compilation’s cover art was created by acclaimed artist Shepard Fairey. A limited edition signed poster of the artwork will also be sold on Friday via Bandcamp, with net proceeds going to to the nation's largest online racial justice organization, Color of Change.

Get your copy of the compilation over on Bandcamp and see the tracklist below.

1. Hayley Williams – “Color Me In” (Broadcast Cover)

2. Tycho x Ben Gibbard – “Only Love Will Save This Place” (Demo Version)

3. R.E.M. – “Begin The Begin” (Live in Hampton, VA 1989)

4. Matt Berninger – “In Between Days2 (The Cure Cover)

5. Grouplove – “Hardware Store”

6. Rostam – “Half-Light (Acoustic)”

7. Soccer Mommy – “Girl Next Door” (Saving Jane Cover)

8. Flume x Eprom – “Nor. 7”

9. clipping. – “Chapter 319” (Jonathan’s Full Stop Remix)

10. My Morning Jacket – “Bring the Power Back Home”

11. Sudan Archives – “War”

12. Helado Negro – “Us Meeting Them”

13. Death Cab for Cutie – “The New Year” (Live in Seattle, WA 2020)

14. Jeff Tweedy – “Whisper”

15. Sharon Van Etten – “malibu, driving down the one” (demo)

16. Weyes Blood – “River” (Joni Mitchell Cover)

17. Thurston Moore – “L’Ephemere”

18. The Decemberists – “Death-Defying” (Hoodoo Gurus Cover, Live in Australia 2016)

19. Tegan and Sara – “God Help Yourself” (Demo)

20. Best Coast – “Our Deal” (Live in Studio 2020)

21. Poolside x Todd Edwards – “Getting There From Here” (Instrumental)

22. Jamila Woods – “HEAVN” (Slot-A Remix)

23. Robin Pecknold – “Hammond Song” (The Roches Cover)

24. Beverly Glenn-Copeland – “Dream On” (1977 Studio Recording)

25. Devendra Banhart – “Taking a Page” (Demo)

26. Phoebe Bridgers – “Chinese Satellite” (Voice Memo)

27. Real Estate – “People’s Parties” (Joni Mitchell Cover)

28. Sylvan Esso – “Ferris Wheel” (Live In-Studio)

29. Josh Ritter – “Someday” (In Progress)

30. Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers – “Vancouver Divorce” (Gord Downie Cover)

31. Alex G – “Skull Eyes” (True Widow Cover)

32. Frankie Cosmos – “Another Piece”

33. King Tuff – “Evergreen” (Demo)

34. Superchunk – “Political Song for Michael Jackson to Sing” (Minutemen Cover)

35. Jay Som – “Time Off Work”

36. Angel Olsen – “All Mirrors” (Johnny Jewel Chamber Remix)

37. Gilligan Moss – “Ultraparadíso” (Campfire Edit)

38. Bhi Bhiman – “Takin’ It Easy”

39. Courtney Barnett – “Sunday Roast” (Live in Estes Park, CO 2020)

40. Preservation Hall Jazz Band – “One Hundred Fires”(Live in Seattle, WA 2019)