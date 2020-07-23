Bandcamp Fee-Waiving Fridays Continuing Monthly Through The Rest Of 2020

Bandcamp

Bandcamp has become one of the standout music companies in 2020, supporting independent artists in ways many of the larger companies haven’t decided to do through the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Their Bandcamp Fridays has put some vital money in the pockets of artists who can’t tour because of the pandemic and weren’t going to make any money streaming because very few artists can make a livable wage from streaming. Over just four days this year, over $20 million has gone to artists and labels and now Bandcamp will continue those days for the rest of the year. They also donated 100% of proceeds on Juneteenth to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and will continue to do so going forward.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This means that on the first Friday of August, September, October, November and December, they will waive their typical fee on music and merch sales so that 100% of all proceeds will go to labels and artists. Often, a lot of labels will waive their share and all money will go to artists. Now you can support more artists throughout the rest of the year on the below dates, but also buy music the rest of the year as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

August 7, 2020

September 4, 2020

October 2, 2020

November 6, 2020

December 4, 2020