Gorillaz Detail Collaborative Project 'Song Machine' With Beck, Tony Allen, Elton John, Skepta, Kano, St. Vincent

Gorillaz have announced Song Machine: Season One - Strange Timez, a compilation of ongoing collaborations they have been putting together with various artists around the world. The concept started earlier this year with “Momentary Bliss” featuring Slowthai and the band Slaves released in January. They film a video along with it that super imposes members of their cartoon band 2D, bassist Murdoc Niccals, guitarist Noodle and drummer Russel Hobbs, playing alongside them.

Several other tracks have emerged since then including “Désolé” featuring Fatoumata Diawara, “Pac-Man” with Schoolboy Q, "Friday 13th" with Octavian and “Aries” with Peter Hook and Georgia. The rest of the record will feature some massive names like Elton John, Beck, Tony Allen, Skepta, Kano and St. Vincent. They have released a new record today, “Strange Timez” with Robert Smith that takes the group to the moon.

The project will be available in a standard version with 11 songs and a deluxe version with 17 songs. There is a super deluxe version with a whole lot more like a 210-page almanac. The full project will be released on October 23. Pre-order here.

Standard: (11 tracks) CD & 12” Vinyl & Digital Download;

Deluxe Vinyl Edition: (17 tracks) Hardback ArtBook and x3 Art Prints, 2x 12” Vinyl, CD, Digital Download;

Limited Edition Super Deluxe Edition: (17 tracks) Hardback Art Book, 2x 12” Vinyl, 11 7” Vinyl, 11x Art Prints, CD, Crankshaft Music Box, plus Digital Download);

Song Machine Mixtape Cassettes: 4x, Character curated, each selecting 11-12 tracks from the Deluxe Edition.

Song Machine

1. Strange Timez (ft. Robert Smith)

2. The Valley of The Pagans (ft. Beck)

3. The Lost Chord (ft. Leee John)

4. Pac-Man (ft. ScHoolboy Q)

5. Chalk Tablet Towers (ft. St Vincent)

6. The Pink Phantom (ft. Elton John and 6LACK)

7. Aries (feat. Peter Hook and Georgia)

8. Friday 13 th (ft. Octavian)

9. Dead Butterflies (ft. Kano and Roxani Arias)

10. Désolé (ft. Fatoumata Diawara) (Extended Version)

11. Momentary Bliss (ft. slowthai and Slaves)

12. Opium (ft. EARTHGANG)

13. Simplicity (ft. Joan As Police Woman)

14. Severed Head (ft. Goldlink and Unknown Mortal Orchestra)

15. With Love To An Ex (ft. Moonchild Sanelly)

16. MLS (feat. JPEGMAFIA and CHAI)

17. How Far? (ft. Tony Allen and Skepta)