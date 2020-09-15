Listen: Kevin Sanderson Makes BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix Debut
Over the weekend, Kevin Saunderson delivered his first ever Essential Mix. Somehow, someway, it was his first time on the BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix decks and while decades late, it is good to finally see him getting some recognition with a mix of this platform.
The two hour mix features some familiar names like Todd Terry, Kenny Larkin & Floorplan, in addition to plenty of music from Inner City after the release of their new album this summer.
Listen to the mix over on BBC Radio One.
1. Inner City – Essential Mix Introduction
2. Inner City – We All Come Together (feat. Idris Elba)
3. Kevin Saunderson & E-Dancer – Ponderous (Extended Mix)
4. Todd Terry – Da Bango (Alexander Technique Remix)
5. Jay Potter & Dancing Divaz & Tameka Jackson & Alexander Technique – Yes It’s Good (Alexander Technique Remix)
6. Flug & Sebastian Lopez – The Piano
7. Richard Cleber – Indigo (Original Mix)
8. Todd Terry & Black Riot & Alexander Technique – A Day In The Life (Alexander Technique Remix)
9. Blake Baxter – Tenth Planet (UB313 Extended Remix)
10. E-Dancer – Pump The Move (Wehbba pt2)
11. Falcon Black Ops – Nine (Original Mix)
12. 2000 and One – Spanish Fly (Agent Orange DJ Rework)
13. Chambray & Kill Frenzy – Hollow (Original Mix)
14. Blenk – Vibration
15. Kenny Larkin – Stepback (Kevin Saunderson Edit)
16. The Saunderson Brothers – Signature Move (feat. Ann Saunderson)
17. Mihai Popoviciu – Transitons (Bootleg Mix)
18. Eli Brown & Green Velvet – Unapologetic Raver
19. Chez Damier – Can You Feel It (Kevin Saunderson DUB)
20. John Norman – Broken Dreams (Extended Mix)
21. KiNK – I Remember (303 Version)
22. Kevin Saunderson & E-Dancer – Into the Future
23. Tom Trago – Use Me Again (Carl Craig Refix Mix)
24. Floorplan – Fiyaaaa
25. Jeff Mills – If (Vox Soul Mix) (feat. Merachka)
26. Carl Craig – At Les (Savary Remix)
27. P-ben – Championship
28. Avision – Tipping Point
29. Kevin Saunderson as E-dancer – Oombah (Kevin Saunderson & Justin Cholewski Remix) (feat. Virus J)
30. Dog Blood – Shred or Die (Kevin Saunderson Dub Mix)
31. Kevin Saunderson & Todd Terry Project – I Cant Believe (Extended)
32. Alex Mine – Voices From The Siren (Original Mix)
33. Unknown Artist – World Of Deep
34. Unit 2 & KiNK – Sunshine (Kink Remix)
35. D_Know – The Groove (Original Mix)
36. Faze Action – In The Trees (Carl Craig C2 Remix)
37. Kevin Saunderson as E-Dancer – Bassline (Joris Voorn Mix)
38. Truncate & Chambray – Trax 4 The Club
39. Radio Slave & Robert Hood – Don’t Stop No Sleep (Robert Hood Remix)
40. Anja Schneider – Funk That
41. Unknown Artist – Truck (Original Mix)
42. Slam – Pattern A3 (Charles Fenckler Remix)
43. Floorplan – He Can Save You (Re-Plant)