Listen: Kevin Sanderson Makes BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix Debut

Kevin Saunderson Courtesy Of PR

Over the weekend, Kevin Saunderson delivered his first ever Essential Mix. Somehow, someway, it was his first time on the BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix decks and while decades late, it is good to finally see him getting some recognition with a mix of this platform.

The two hour mix features some familiar names like Todd Terry, Kenny Larkin & Floorplan, in addition to plenty of music from Inner City after the release of their new album this summer.

Listen to the mix over on BBC Radio One.

1. Inner City – Essential Mix Introduction

2. Inner City – We All Come Together (feat. Idris Elba)

3. Kevin Saunderson & E-Dancer – Ponderous (Extended Mix)

4. Todd Terry – Da Bango (Alexander Technique Remix)

5. Jay Potter & Dancing Divaz & Tameka Jackson & Alexander Technique – Yes It’s Good (Alexander Technique Remix)

6. Flug & Sebastian Lopez – The Piano

7. Richard Cleber – Indigo (Original Mix)

8. Todd Terry & Black Riot & Alexander Technique – A Day In The Life (Alexander Technique Remix)

9. Blake Baxter – Tenth Planet (UB313 Extended Remix)

10. E-Dancer – Pump The Move (Wehbba pt2)

11. Falcon Black Ops – Nine (Original Mix)

12. 2000 and One – Spanish Fly (Agent Orange DJ Rework)

13. Chambray & Kill Frenzy – Hollow (Original Mix)

14. Blenk – Vibration

15. Kenny Larkin – Stepback (Kevin Saunderson Edit)

16. The Saunderson Brothers – Signature Move (feat. Ann Saunderson)

17. Mihai Popoviciu – Transitons (Bootleg Mix)

18. Eli Brown & Green Velvet – Unapologetic Raver

19. Chez Damier – Can You Feel It (Kevin Saunderson DUB)

20. John Norman – Broken Dreams (Extended Mix)

21. KiNK – I Remember (303 Version)

22. Kevin Saunderson & E-Dancer – Into the Future

23. Tom Trago – Use Me Again (Carl Craig Refix Mix)

24. Floorplan – Fiyaaaa

25. Jeff Mills – If (Vox Soul Mix) (feat. Merachka)

26. Carl Craig – At Les (Savary Remix)

27. P-ben – Championship

28. Avision – Tipping Point

29. Kevin Saunderson as E-dancer – Oombah (Kevin Saunderson & Justin Cholewski Remix) (feat. Virus J)

30. Dog Blood – Shred or Die (Kevin Saunderson Dub Mix)

31. Kevin Saunderson & Todd Terry Project – I Cant Believe (Extended)

32. Alex Mine – Voices From The Siren (Original Mix)

33. Unknown Artist – World Of Deep

34. Unit 2 & KiNK – Sunshine (Kink Remix)

35. D_Know – The Groove (Original Mix)

36. Faze Action – In The Trees (Carl Craig C2 Remix)

37. Kevin Saunderson as E-Dancer – Bassline (Joris Voorn Mix)

38. Truncate & Chambray – Trax 4 The Club

39. Radio Slave & Robert Hood – Don’t Stop No Sleep (Robert Hood Remix)

40. Anja Schneider – Funk That

41. Unknown Artist – Truck (Original Mix)

42. Slam – Pattern A3 (Charles Fenckler Remix)

43. Floorplan – He Can Save You (Re-Plant)