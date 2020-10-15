The 15 Best Drum & Bass Tracks of September 2020

Pendulum Charlie Cummings

As we enter the colder months, and continue to mourn the missed festivals and raves due to the ongoing pandemic, we once again turn to music as a source of comfort and inspiration during these dreary times. While we may not be able to enjoy our favorite new releases on a club sound system surrounded by fellow ravers and flashing lights, we’re still in awe of all the new music coming out during this time, giving us the sense of community we need more than ever right now. With new albums from MUZZ, Alix Perez, and The Prototypes on the way, plus the first new Pendulum tracks in nearly a decade, we certainly still have plenty to get excited about. Read on for our 15 favourite Drum & Bass tracks of September 2020, including new music from Dossa & Locuzzed, Kove, Joe Ford, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1. Pendulum – “Driver” (Earstorm Records)

One of if not the most exciting release this month was, of course, the return of Pendulum. After nearly a decade, the group behind so many of drum & bass’ most well-loved records released not one but two new singles, exceeding all expectations. Bringing their definitive super-powered DnB rock band energy into 2020, “Driver” is classic Pendulum and sure to excite fans both old and new.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

2. Bensley – “Vex” (Monstercat)

Canadian prodigy Bensley returns to Monstercat with the eerie “Vex” this month. Full of familiar jazzy sounds from last year’s Muskoka album amidst a much more haunting aura, this cinematic record is perfect for spooky season, and another faultless demonstration of sound design and complex arrangements from Bensley.

3. Riya & The Vanguard Project – “No Words” (Spearhead)

This luxurious liquid number comes courtesy of Riya and The Vanguard Project. With the effortlessly elegant Riya’s vocals soaring above the sounds of classic liquid drum & bass, this soothing single is sure to send shivers down your spine.

4. MUZZ – “Salvation” ft. Bloodhounds (Monstercat)

September saw the release of MUZZ’s highly anticipated debut album on Monstercat, The Promised Land, which launched with a special (socially distanced) live performance of the album before hitting stores. A hugely refreshing album from start to finish, “Salvation” is a strong contender for favorite with its heavy rock energy and raw vocals courtesy of Bloodhounds. Fusing together his flawless electronic sounds with shredding guitar solos and visceral verses, this is a truly standout record that pushes the boundaries of the genre with great skill and creativity.

5. Dossa & Locuzzed – “Crush” (Liquicity)

The dons of funk make their Liquicity debut this month with “Crush,” featured on the highly anticipated Alchemy 3 Compilation. Full of their signature funk-infused sounds, this sultry number delivers irrefutable levels of groove and a powerful drop that is sure to get those hips moving.

6. T>I and Dutta – “Paper Clips” (Souped Up)

Frenzied and wild, this chaotic record is a whole lot of fun. Eclectic and full of surprises, T>I and Dutta dish out booming bass sprinkled with sections of raw strings, elegant winds, electro 8-bit flurries, and just about everything else in between.

7. Alix Perez – “Blurred Lines” (1985)

Another name that always brings ample excitement, new Alix Perez is always a highlight of the month. “Blurred Lines,” taken from his Without End LP on own label 1985, is a gorgeous liquid number, full of raw emotion that commands deep introspection, reminding us of his versatility and delivering a much needed sense of comfort with every note.

8. Rameses B & Veela – “One Day” (Liquicity)

Rameses B and Veela are an absolutely class pair, and their latest release on Liquicity definitely lives up to expectations. Vibrant and emotive, Veela’s distinctive, enthralling voice soars over Rameses B’s colorful soundscape for a stunning result that is quintessential Liquicity.

9. Kove - “Healing” feat. Charlotte Haining (Drum&BassArena)

As the name might suggest, this healing number comes courtesy of Kove and Charlotte Haining. Upbeat and uplifting, “Healing” is food for the soul and something we all need a bit more of!

10. Something Something & Kleu – “All My Life” (Device)

Released on Rene LaVice’s esteemed Device imprint, talk-of-the-town newcomer Something Something teams up with duo Kleu for this murky stomper. An elegant intro builds a graceful ambiance before dropping into something much heavier, keeping the energy high while delivering some obliterating basslines and the result is something (something) truly special!

11. Murdock feat Dynamite MC – “Dark Cloud” (Enei Remix) (Viper Recordings)

One of the most highly anticipated releases this month was Enei’s Viper debut with his remix for Murdock & Dynamite MC’s “Dark Cloud”. A heinous record in every sense of the word, Enei puts his signature heavy and dark twist on this rave anthem that would have been a favourite on the DJ circuit this season had we not been in the midst of a pandemic. Regardless, Enei captures the underground energy we’re all missing so dearly with his remix, making it an easy favourite this month.

12. Joe Ford – “Into Black” (Blackout Music) – One of the most gifted names in drum & bass when it comes to sound design, Joe Ford released this frenzied number on Dutch imprint Blackout this month, home to some of the biggest names in neurofunk. Chaotic yet crisp, this no-holds-barred record serves as a reminder of the ingenuity one can expect from the Joe Ford moniker.

13. Bou & Trigga – “Veteran VIP” (Souped Up)

While not many good things have come from 2020, at least we got the VIP of one of 2019’s biggest records, “Veteran.” Bou & Trigga team up once again on home label Souped Up for this sinister number, somehow managing to create an even filthier version of this iconic track.

14. Calibre & DRS – “White Horses” (Signature)

Two of the scene’s most beloved names come together once again for two new singles this month, including the soulful liquid number “White Horses.” Elegant and smooth, this track has signature Calibre and DRS printed all over it with emotive vocals delivered over mesmerizing beats.

15. The Prototypes – “Quantum” (The Prototypes)

The kings of high energy dancefloor anthems, The Prototypes released single “Quantum” ahead of their highly anticipated full length album Ten Thousand Feet and Rising. Another track that will be appreciated even more so once the clubs re-open, this sci-fi infused weapon is full of adrenaline and catchy riffs in classic Protoypes fashion.

That's all for this month, but be sure to check back soon for more of our favorites, or have a look at previous charts here.