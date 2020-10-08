Autechre Streaming New Album 'SIGN' On Website A Week Ahead Of Release

This is your chance to hear Autechre's first proper studio album in seven years before it is released next week.

Autechre Bafic

Autechre are streaming their album SIGN online later today on their website. This will be a chance for fans to hear their first proper studio album since 2013 a week before it is released.

The stream will begin later today 10 pm CET / 4pm ET / 1pm PT. Head to their website at that time to hear the album that runs one hour, five minutes, and 33 seconds. SIGN will be released on October 16.