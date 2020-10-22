Watch Documentary About Larry Levan & Paradise Garage, 'Larry's Garage'

See the documentary that was shown at ADE this week.

A new documentary about Larry Levan and Paradise Garage is available to view online, titled Larry’s Garage. It was originally made available in December 2019, but has been given a new spotlight after a viewing at ADE yesterday.

Larry Levan was a resident DJ at New York’s famed Paradise Garagde for over a decade before his death at the age of 38 in 1982. He became a seminal figurehead of what it meant to be a DJ.

The documentary features an unpublished interview with Larry, plus others with Louie Vega, Barbara Tucker, Paul Oakenfold, Francois K, Danny Krivit and Nicky Siano.

Co-produced between Corrado and fellow Italian filmmakers, Claudio Napoli and Massimo Mascolo, there is additional footage from the era for the now closed club. See the trailer below, head to the ADE website and check it out on Vimeo.