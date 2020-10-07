Weedsday Playlist: Foria Chief Education Officer Kiana Reeves Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Cannabis & Sex Sesh

Kiana Reeves Foria

Kiana Reeves is a somatic sex educator, pelvic care practitioner, certified doula, and Foria's Chief Education Officer. Kiana started her career in birth work as a full spectrum doula, working with mothers and families during birth, postpartum, abortion, and miscarriage. The more she studied, the more she realized that as a society we need more education around female pleasure, intimacy, and sexual wellness from a holistic perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Her commitment to promoting open dialogue ultimately led her to become a voice for Foria as Chief Education Officer. With a commitment to teaching people to be more connected to their own sexual experiences and their bodies, Kiana harnesses her certifications and qualifications to help drive Foria’s product development and educational content. Recently, Kiana collaborated with journalist Sophie Saint Thomas and Goldleaf, a printing company for cannabis growers, patients and enthusiasts, to publish The Intimacy Journal, a guide that empowers you to take charge of your love life by making it easy to document and analyze your sexual experiences on cannabis.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Inspired by the collaboration, Kiana’s created this sexy Weedsday Playlist for your next cannabis and sex sesh featuring tunes from Willow Beats, No Spirit and Hiatus Kaiyote.

1. Free Nationals & Chronixx - Eternal Light

Sexy voice, sexy sounds, find some low light vibes.

2. Willow Beats - Blue

The song that will make you want to make out with everyone and everything.

3. Hiatus Kaiyote - The World It Softly Lulls

A long time favorite, Hiatus Kaiyote's sound blends genres and makes you want to move.

4. No Spirit - Leaves Covered By Snow

Uplift, connect, find some magic with a song that will give you the feels.

5. Vanilla - Gigi

A mellow and sultry groove to get lost in.