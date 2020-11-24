i_o Dead At 30: Electronic Producer Remembered By Friends & Peers

RIP Garrett Falls Lockhart aka i_o.
i_o

Garrett Falls Lockhart, professionally known as i_o, has died at the age of 30 according to statements on his social media pages.

According to the statement he died yesterday, Monday, November 23. No cause of death has been revealed.

A native of Washington DC, the producer has worked under aliases like FAWKES and has released on labels like Armada, mau5trap and Dim Mak. He collaborated with Grimes for a track "Violence" in 2019 that appeared on her album Miss Athropocene

He is being remembered by his peers and label mau5trap today as the news has circulated online this evening. 

Our thoughts are with his family and friends. 

