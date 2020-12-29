Channel Tres, REZZ, Anna Tapped For Grimes 'Miss Anthropocene: Rave Edition' Remix Album

Devyn Galindo

Grimes has announced the Rave Edition remix LP for her 2020 album Miss Anthropocene. With 9 remixes in total on an 11-song tracklist, there will be contributions from Channel Tres, REZZ, Richie Hawtin, ANNA and others.

Âme and Tale Of Us combine for a new version of "New Gods," while "4ÆM" and "Before The Fever" are added in their original forms.

See the complete tracklist below. Miss Anthopocene: Rave Edition will be released on January 1, 2021, so be ready to continue the rave on New Year’s Day.

01. So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth (ANNA Remix)

02. Darkseid (Richie Hawtin Remix) feat. 潘PAN

03. Delete Forever (Channel Tres Remix)

04. Violence (REZZ Remix) feat. i_o

05. 4ÆM (Original Mix)

06. New Gods (Tale Of Us & Âme Remix)

07. My Name Is Dark (Julien Bracht Remix)

08. You'll Miss Me When I'm Not Around (Things You Say Remix)

09. Before the Fever (Original Mix)

10. IDORU (Modeselektor Remix)

11. We Appreciate Power (BloodPop® Remix) feat. HANA