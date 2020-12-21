Darkside Return With First New Song In Six Years "Liberty Bell," Announce Album 'Psychic' Out In 2021

Darkside Jed DeMoss

Darkside is back for real. Nicolas Jaar & Dave Harrington went on hiatus after their final show in 2014 (for then), but quietly got back together in 2018 to begin writing new music. That has gelled together for an album Psychic that will be released in the spring of 2021 on Matador Records. To top that off, we have the first taste of the album with their first new track in six years “Liberty Bell.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“Liberty Bell” is a great way to top off the year with its shaking drums, psychedelic guitars, synths, fx and vocals floating along for the four minutes. The final minute is some intricate guitar work that flutters and stutters along. Psychic will arrive sometime in the spring. It is good to have Darkside back. It is always darkest before the dawn.

The pair recently released a live set from one of their final live shows.